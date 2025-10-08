Demetra Holdings Plc has announced the repurchase of 5,000 of its own shares through the Cyprus Investment and Securities Corporation Ltd (CISCO).

The company said the buyback took place during a session held on October 7, 2025, in accordance with Article 57A of the Companies Law, Cap.113, and under the authorisation granted by shareholders at the annual general meeting (AGM) on June 24, 2025.

According to Demetra Holdings, the transaction was conducted on the regulated market of the Cyprus Stock Exchange and complied with the relevant regulations of the exchange as well as the circulars of the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC).

All transactions were executed through CISCO, the Cyprus Investment and Securities Corporation Ltd, which acted as the broker for the buyback.

The company said it purchased a total of 5,000 own shares at a price of 1.665 cents per share.

The announcement confirmed that the purchases were made in multiple trades on the same day, each executed at the same price.