Cyprus recorded a sharp rise in motor vehicle registrations in September 2025, with total registrations climbing by 25.2 per cent to 5,544, compared with 4,428 in September 2024, according to data from the Statistical Service (Cystat) released on Thursday.

Passenger saloon cars rose 26.8 per cent to 4,364 from 3,442 in the same month last year.

Of these, 2,132 were new vehicles, up 9.1 per cent year-on-year, while 3,412 were used, representing an increase of 38 per cent.

During the first nine months of 2025, total motor vehicle registrations increased by 3.6 per cent to 40,212, from 38,819 in the corresponding period of 2024.

Passenger saloon cars followed a similar trend, rising by 3.2 per cent to 31,325 from 30,344 in the same period last year.

Of these, 11,806 vehicles, or 37.7 per cent, were new, while 19,519, or 62.3 per cent, were used.

Rental cars in this category rose sharply by 32.6 per cent to 4,559.

Petrol-powered passenger cars accounted for 42.8 per cent of the market between January and September 2025, down from 49.7 per cent a year earlier.

Diesel cars also declined to 8.5 per cent from 9.9 per cent.

By contrast, electric vehicles increased their share to 4.7 per cent from 3.6 per cent, while hybrid cars grew to 44 per cent from 36.7 per cent.

Goods conveyance vehicles registered a 6 per cent rise to 4,569 in the first nine months of the year.

This included a 5.7 per cent increase in light goods vehicles to 3,650, a 6 per cent rise in heavy goods vehicles to 534, and a 17.5 per cent jump in rental vehicles to 215, while road tractors (units of trailers) remained stable at 170.

Motor coaches and buses increased to 132 from 119, up 10.9 per cent, while tractors rose 3.5 per cent to 237. Mechanised cycles over 50cc climbed 20.1 per cent to 3,522, while mopeds under 50cc plummeted 71.8 per cent to 170.

Overall, new vehicle registrations fell slightly by 1.6 per cent to 17,296 between January and September 2025, whereas used vehicle registrations rose by 7.9 per cent to 22,916.