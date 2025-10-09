The number of bounced cheques recorded in Cyprus reached 23 in September 2025, with a total value of €74,655, according to data published on Thursday by the Central Bank of Cyprus (CBC).

This represents a rise in both the number of cheques and their total value in August, when the CBC recorded 16 bounced cheques worth €52,891.

These cases were added to the preliminary list of the Central Information Register for issuers of bad cheques.

According to the central bank, 13 entities were added to the preliminary list in September 2025, nine legal and four natural persons.

In the corresponding month of 2024, 23 cheques worth €72,185 had been registered in the CIR.

Between January and September 2025, a total of 184 bounced cheques were registered, amounting to €440,145. This compares with 232 cheques valued at €492,677 during the same period last year.

These cases involved 95 issuers, 55 legal entities and 40 individuals.

The CBC also confirmed that the number of persons registered in the Central Information Register in September 2025 came to seven, including one company, five individuals, and one individual identified as controlling a legal entity.

From January to September 2025, a total of 87 persons were recorded.

This figure comprised 30 companies, 23 individuals, and 34 individuals controlling companies, compared with 163 persons in the corresponding period of 2024.