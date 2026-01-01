Fittingly arriving during one of the coldest months of the year, the impressive ice show Aladdin and Other Famous Stories from 1001 Nights is reaching Cyprus this February. Based on the oriental fairy tale 1001 Nights by Shahrazad and Aladdin, the performance will bring the stories to life through acrobats dancing on ice.

Mark your calendars for February 6 in Paphos, February 7 in Nicosia and February 8 in Limassol as tickets are already available through the Sold Out Ticket Box platform. The family-friendly performance is set to impress audiences of all ages with its dances, impressive ice-skating acrobatics, costumes and music.

Special guest of the production is Philip Warren, an outstanding US acrobat and figure skater who has won international competitions. He joins a cast of talented ice artists who will perform to oriental music, ethnic choreography and visual effects that will recreate an ancient legend.

Apart from music and dance, the performance includes 3D scenery and large-scale video installations to transport the audience to the era of the Ancient East. What’s more, the show uses new technologies of synthetic ice, which means that environmentally-friendly artificial ice that does not require freezing is used.

“In each fairy tale, skaters and artists of circus genres on ice will show their skills,” explain organisers, “ice acrobats will perform the most complicated parallel somersaults on ice, aerial gymnasts will fly on canvases right above the ice arena, and fire jugglers will astound you. Do not miss this unique combination of several types of art on ice!”

Aladdin and Other Famous Stories From 1001 Nights

Oriental fairy tale show on ice. February 6. Markideio Theatre, Paphos. 7pm. February 7. Nicosia Municipal Theatre, Nicosia. 5pm. February 8. Pattihio Theatre, Limassol. 3pm and 7pm. Tickets from €49. www.soldoutticketbox.com