EMC 2025 to bring global energy experts to Cyprus

The Eastern Mediterranean will host one of its most significant energy events of the year later this month, as the EMC 2025 – Eastern Mediterranean Conference and Exhibition on Energy – takes place in Cyprus on October 20–21, 2025.

The conference will be held under the auspices of the Ministry of Energy, Trade, and Industry of Cyprus, with the support of the Cyprus Hydrocarbons Company (CHC).

The Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Keve) will participate as an official partner, organising a hybrid business matchmaking event in collaboration with the Enterprise Europe Network and Digital Innovation Hub Cyprus.

The business matchmaking event aims to provide participants, including exhibitors, conference attendees, and visitors, with opportunities to engage in pre-scheduled bilateral meetings.

The initiative is designed to help companies create new business contacts, showcase their work, explore business development prospects, and discuss potential collaborations in technology and research.

Participants will also be able to gain expert advice and insights into new technologies and innovative solutions shaping the energy sector.

The event will be open to a broad range of participants, including businesses, startups, research institutions, universities, local authorities, and other organisations active in the fields of energy, renewables, oil and gas operations, logistics, automation, and environmental management.

The networking meetings, each lasting 20 minutes, will take place both in person at a dedicated area within EMC 2025 and remotely through an online platform.

Interested parties must register by October 15, 2025, through the official website and create their business profiles. Registration for the B2B event will be free of charge.

After registration, participants will be able to browse a published list of attendees and send meeting invitations to potential partners.

Visitor admission to the EMC 2025 exhibition area will be free, though registration will be required. Those wishing to attend the conference sessions or exhibit with a private booth will be subject to a participation fee.

Exhibitors registering through Keve will benefit from a reduced rate of €400 per square metre, compared to €460 for non-Keve registrations.

Similarly, the conference participation fee for Keve-registered delegates will be €1,150, compared to €1,500 for others.

Interested companies may send their contact and company details via email to [email protected] to secure the discount.

For further information, enquiries may be directed to Keve via email at [email protected] or by phone at 22889749, 22889769, or 22889766.