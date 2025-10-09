Cypriot telecoms provider Cyta has won the top European award for its strategic fibre network rollout that brings high-speed internet to every corner of Cyprus.

The telecommunications authority received first place in the category “Champions in addressing the digital divide in rural and remote areas” at the European Digital Connectivity Awards 2025, held in Brussels on October 7, 2025.

“The award recognised Cyta’s nationwide fibre-optic network development, a strategic project that only Cyta is implementing on an island-wide scale to ensure equal access for all citizens to Gigabit speeds, from urban centres to the most remote communities,” the company said in an announcement.

“Through this project, local communities are being empowered, businesses strengthened, and access facilitated to essential services such as remote education, teleworking and telemedicine,” it added.

Meanwhile, Cyta chairperson Maria Tsiakka Olympiou said that the award in Brussels was not just a corporate success but an honour for the entire country.

“The award of Cyta in Brussels is not only a corporate achievement but a national distinction that proves that with vision, strategy and targeted investment, Cyprus can take a leading role at the heart of digital Europe,” she said.

“With our investments, we ensure that every citizen, wherever they are, has equal opportunities to work, learn and advance in the modern era,” she added.

Cyta also expressed its gratitude to the Deputy Ministry of Research, Innovation and Digital Policy for its support.

Finally, the announcement pointed out that the project is co-financed by the European Union’s Recovery and Resilience Facility.