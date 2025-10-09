Energy Minister George Papanastasiou will be in Athens on Thursday to participate in the Cyprus–Greece Business and Investment Forum.

According to a statement by the ministry, the forum is organised by the Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Keve), Invest Cyprus, Enterprise Greece, and the Cyprus-Greece Business Association, under the auspices of First Lady Philippa Karsera Christodoulides.

The announcement added that, during the proceedings of the forum, Papanastasiou will deliver an address highlighting the strong relations between Cyprus and Greece.

He will also outline the opportunities for further strengthening cooperation in the fields of investment, entrepreneurship, and innovation.