Eurobank reaffirmed its commitment to supporting Cyprus’ new generation of entrepreneurs, standing once again beside the country’s emerging business leaders at the eighth annual “Ge’ neo Epicheirein” Young Entrepreneurship Awards 2025, held on October 8, 2025, at the Presidential Palace.

The awards, organised by the Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Keve) and Greek magazine Thessalonikis Dromena, were held under the auspices of the Ministry of Energy, Commerce and Industry, with the support of Eurobank Ltd, the Youth Board of Cyprus, Coneq, and the Association of Cypriot Cartoonists.

The long-established awards aim to recognise and reward young entrepreneurs under 40 years old, highlighting their essential role in driving innovation, extroversion, and economic growth in Cyprus.

Eurobank’s General Manager of Corporate Banking, Nicolas Panayi, congratulated the winners and organisers, describing the event as a celebration of courage, creativity, and innovation.

“You are the new leaders who, with creativity, vision, and determination, will leave your mark on our society and our economy,” he said.

Panayi stressed that Eurobank’s role extends beyond financing to being a strategic partner in the success journey of entrepreneurs.

“At Eurobank, we have consistently supported entrepreneurship, especially new ventures that fuel growth and innovation,” he stated.

He added that business success is never without risk, but perseverance and passion define real progress.

“Entrepreneurship always comes with challenges, risk, and setbacks. But real strength lies in learning, persistence, and continuing forward,” he said.

“Tonight, we reward not only excellence but also courage, passion, and hard work. The future belongs to those who are not afraid to take the first step, [the] true pioneers who open new paths and contribute to progress,” he added.

The ceremony also featured remarks from Deputy Minister to the President Irini Piki, who represented the President of the Republic.

She emphasised the government’s tangible support for young entrepreneurship and innovation, praising the contribution of young businesspeople “who, with their talent, insight, and hard work, make a meaningful contribution to the country’s future”.

Keve president Stavros Stavrou echoed this sentiment, saying that “the future belongs to the new generation, and it is our duty to prepare them and give them all the tools they need to progress, bring the necessary change, and contribute to the prosperity of our country and its people”.

He added that entrepreneurship plays a decisive role in achieving that goal. “Through the fresh ideas, creativity, and energy of young people, we can see the future of our economy taking shape with hope and dynamism,” he explained.

Stavrou underlined that Keve actively promotes youth entrepreneurship through various initiatives, encouraging young scientists to enter the business world.

He underlined that “entrepreneurship drives economic development, innovation, job creation, and social prosperity“.

To strengthen the business environment, he continued, Keve has called for incentives such as tax relief, reduced bureaucracy, a more efficient regulatory framework, and the integration of entrepreneurship into the education system.

“Connecting education with the economy remains vital for preparing future entrepreneurs,” the chamber stressed.

This year’s award winners were recognised across multiple categories, including commerce, industry, technology, tourism, innovation, art and culture, and research.

Among the honourees were Elina Patrioti (Leo Patriotis Ltd), Melios Philippou (Oros Machaira), Nikolas Connor Georgiadis (N. CONNOR LLC), Marios Pafitis (MammoCheck Ltd), Sotiris Karotsakis (TREEDIA OUTDOOR), Leontios Kyriakou (DOSEAR Ltd), Eleni Christofi, Christopher Barnett, and Peter Anders Hvass (Cyprus Comic Con), and Androula Theodoulou and Eirini Stylianou (Cooking with Cokones).

The maritime business award was presented to Kreon Tsakos of EDT Shipmanagement Ltd.