Hamas handed over the first seven of 20 surviving Israeli hostages on Monday, a key step in ending two years of ruinous war in Gaza under a ceasefire deal engineered by U.S. President Donald Trump, who landed in Israel to address its parliament.

As thousands of people cheered, hugged and wept in Tel Aviv’s Hostages Square, Israel’s military said it had received seven living hostages after their transfer out of the Gaza Strip by the Red Cross.

“I am so excited. I am full of happiness. It’s hard to imagine how I feel this moment. I didn’t sleep all night,” said Viki Cohen, mother of hostage Nimrod Cohen, as she travelled to Reim, an Israeli military camp where the hostages will be transferred.

Initial photographs of six of the released hostages distributed by the Israeli military showed them all on their feet.

The military said the Red Cross was en route to receive the remaining 13 confirmed living hostages, who were all expected to be released on Monday.

Bodies of some of the 28 dead hostages, and another two whose fate is unknown, will also be released on Monday, along with nearly 2,000 Palestinian detainees and convicted prisoners held in Israel.

The releases are a critical aspect of the first phase of the ceasefire accord concluded last week in the Egyptian resort of Sharm el-Sheikh, where Trump and more than 20 other world leaders will be meeting later on Monday to discuss ensuing steps they hope will eventually bring broader Middle East stability.

LEADERS MEET TO DISCUSS LASTING PEACE

In Gaza, about a dozen masked and black-clad gunmen, apparently members of Hamas’ armed wing, arrived at Nasser Hospital where a stage and chairs had been laid out to welcome returning Palestinian prisoners.

“I hope that these images can be the end to this war. We lost friends and relatives, we lost our houses and our city,” said Emad Abu Joudat, 57, a Palestinian father of six from Gaza City as he watched the handover preparations on his phone.

The U.S. mediated the agreement along with Egypt, Qatar and Turkey, with the next phase calling for an international body – a “Board of Peace” – led by Trump.

Progress towards a lasting peace now hinges on global commitments that may be taken up at Monday’s summit, but much could yet go wrong.

Further steps in Trump’s 20-point plan have yet to be agreed by the two sides. Those include how the demolished Gaza Strip will be governed once fighting ends, and the ultimate fate of Hamas, which has rejected Israel’s demands that it disarm.

The group’s appearance on Monday with fighters gathered at Nasser Hospital underscored the likely difficulty of assuaging Israeli concerns about the Islamist militant group’s continued hold over Gaza, which it has ruled since 2007.

Further sticking points may include Israel’s own continued withdrawal from the Gaza Strip beyond the lines to which it pulled back in recent days, and moves towards the creation of a Palestinian state, something rejected by many Israelis.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stood waiting at the airport as Air Force One taxied in, then accompanied Trump by limousine as a band played.

Trump will become only the fourth U.S. president to address the Knesset (parliament), following Jimmy Carter in 1979, Bill Clinton in 1994 and George W. Bush in 2008. He will be awarded Israel’s highest civilian honour later this year, Israeli President Isaac Herzog said.

TWO YEARS OF CONFLICT

Two years of war have reduced Gaza to a sea of rubble, with nearly all its 2.2 million people homeless, and wrought a humanitarian disaster on a vast scale. It has also reshaped the Middle East through spillover Israeli conflicts with Iran, Lebanon’s Hezbollah and Yemen’s Houthis.

Near Israel’s Reim camp, where the hostages will be brought to be taken to hospitals, people lined the road waving Israeli flags on which a yellow ribbon – the symbol of remembrance for the hostages – was interwoven with the blue Star of David.

The family of hostage Matan Angrest thanked Trump for his work bringing their son back. “We can breathe again. Our Matan is home!” they said

At Israeli prisons, some 1,968 Palestinian detainees boarded buses and most were expected to be released at Gaza’s Nasser Hospital on Monday, an official involved in the operation said.

Most of them are Gazans detained during the war but the group includes 250 prisoners convicted of involvement in deadly attacks or held under suspicion of such security offences.

In a statement on Monday, the armed wing of Hamas affirmed its commitment to the terms and timeline of the deal, contingent on Israel’s adherence. It said Israel agreed to a ceasefire and swap deal after it failed to free the hostages through its military offensive.

U.N. aid chief Tom Fletcher said on X that Israel had approved the delivery of more emergency supplies and the main U.N. aid agency working in Gaza, UNRWA, urged Israel to let it work unhindered in the territory.

The conflict was sparked by a Hamas attack on October 7, 2023, that killed around 1,200 people in Israel with 251 taken hostage, according to Israeli tallies. Israeli airstrikes and ground assaults have since devastated Gaza, killing more than 67,000 Palestinians, the enclave’s health officials say.

Israeli critics of Netanyahu, including hostages’ families, accused him of deliberately prolonging the war to placate his far-right government coalition partners, whose backing is crucial to his political survival.