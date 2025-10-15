The military court case where the five Greek Cypriots who were arrested in the north are standing trial was on Wednesday adjourned until next week.

It had initially expected that a verdict would be handed down on Wednesday after the defence’s final witness was heard last week.

However, the prosecution asked for additional time and the court acquiesced, with the next hearing having been scheduled for October 20 – next Monday.

One of the five Greek Cypriots has been charged with illegally entering the north when the five crossed into the north via the Strovilia crossing point, near Famagusta, on July 19, while the other four are accused of aiding and abetting the illegal entry. The five Greek Cypriots deny the charges.

Meanwhile, two of the five will next appear at a civilian court in Trikomo next Tuesday.

There, they face charges of privacy violations, which they allegedly committed while in Trikomo on July 19. The remaining three Greek Cypriots had earlier faced charges of trespassing and breaching the peace, but those charges were dropped on October 1.

All five remain on bail, with the north’s supreme court having found in two separate cases that earlier remand orders against them had been handed down illegally.