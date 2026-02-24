Dómes Sergiou Winery

Around the world there is much discussion about the new generation of winemakers. Winemaking is a delicate harmony between tradition and innovation. While heritage shapes the craft, the evolving climate, consumer preferences and economic realities call for forward-thinking approaches.

With all the challenges the industry is facing, embracing technology to refine quality is the future. Advances in fermentation, ageing and winemaking practices let wines be crafted with greater precision, elegance and adaptability.

I will borrow a line from the website of a new winery located just outside the village of Skarinou “shaping tradition into something new.” This is what Dómes Sergiou winery has been doing over the last two years, where “wine is more than craft; it is culture – evolving, inspiring and connecting people.” The new winery will open soon. It is bold, modern and unafraid to reshape the wine experience.

The winery is nestled in the rolling hills of Skarinou and started operating in 2024. Current production stands at 25,000 bottles annually, supported by significant investment in advanced equipment that enables growth to 100,000 bottles and beyond. They use indigenous varieties, Xynisteri, Morokanella and Maratheftiko with Syrah, Assyrtiko and Agiorgitiko representing the international varieties.

Winemaker Kyriakos Papandreou, with a valuable experience working for two now prominent Cypriot wineries, is putting his own stamp on the Dómes wines. He aims to surprise young wine drinkers with a fresh new take on traditional Cypriot. His efforts are now coming to the attention of wine. Dómes – which in Greek means terrace – makes monovarietal wines in Xynisteri, Morokanella and a rosé Maratheftiko and two blends, the white made from Xynisteri and Assyrtiko and a red with Agiorgitiko and Shiraz.

2024 Sergiou Winery Dómes, Morokanella, P.G.I. Larnaka, ABV 10.5%

This vibrant, light-yellow colour, Morokanella opens with expressive floral and fruity aromas of ripe peach, guava, pear, passionfruit, chamomile and honeysuckle in the background. On the palate, layers of tangerine and stone fruit, are carried by a lively, briny acidity and a medium body. Delicate floral tones and a hint of fruit sweetness round out the finish, offering freshness, complexity, and a beautifully balanced profile. The wine’s aromatic profile and bright acidity complement spicy, savory, and subtly sweet flavours with ease. €15

2025 Sergiou Winery Dómes, Morokanella, P.G.I. Larnaka, ABV 12%

The main difference is the alcohol level, current vintage now at 12%. It displays a light-yellow hue and opens with less intense, but inviting aromas of peach, apricot, guava and garden herbs. On the palate, it offers generous earthy and creamy flavours, neutral acidity, finishing supple and well-rounded, with floral and stone fruit flavours.

2023 Sergiou Winery Dómes Xynisteri, Single Vineyard P.G.I. Lemesos ABV 12%

This wine is a pure expression of Xynisteri finesse, elegance and longevity. Yellow colour with greenish reflections. Salty character, intense yellow and white fruits, lemony, citrusy with mineral character. Fresh, medium bodied and concentrated, showing its acidity, crisp with substantial flavour and length. €14

2024 Sergiou Winery Dómes Xynisteri, Single Vineyard, P.G.I. Lemesos, ABV 12.5%

The 2024 displays a medium yellow hue and opens with evocative aromas of flowers, citrus, white stone fruit, white almonds and herbal notes in the background. On the palate, it is bright and mineral-driven, with a salty tang that brings a refreshing maritime character. The wine’s crisp acidity and savoury minerality complement the briny freshness of the clams, creating a seamless harmony. €14

2025 Sergiou Winery Dómes Xynisteri, Single Vineyard, P.G.I. Lemesos, ABV 12.5%

Fresh, typical Xynisteri, bright wine with good herb and fruit intensity across the palate. Notes of white stone fruit, green apple, coriander and ginger with richer tropical fruits framed by citrus lime and white almonds. Fresh, and tangy on the palate with a bright finish. €14

2024 Sergiou Winery Dómes Xynisteri – Assyrtiko, P.G.I. Lemesos, ABV 12.5%

A beautiful representation of the two varieties sourced from Limassol. Light yellow with greenish tint, it opens with an airy, ethereal bouquet that gradually blossoms with dried jasmine, tangerine, crushed stone and citrus peel aromas. The palate is broad, textural, and glossy yet enlivened with invigorating acidity from Assyrtiko that runs through the vibrant, mouthwatering grapefruity and white almond finish. €14

2025 Sergiou Winery Dómes Xynisteri – Assyrtiko, P.G.I. Lemesos, ABV 12.5%

The 2025 vintage immediately welcomes you with aromas of fleshy yellow apple, green plum and grapefruit. Subtle spice notes develop that blossom into a fragrant bouquet, complementing the citrus fruit aroma. On the palate, these flavours are accented by hints of ginger and honey as they progress to the finish. This wine delivers a crisp mouthfeel and is buzzing with a fresh minerality and balanced acidity that is perfect for any occasion. €14

2024 Sergiou Winery Dómes Maratheftiko Rosé, Varietal Wine, ABV 12.5%

The pale – yet vibrant – salmon colour sets the tone for this lovely rosé. Savoury aromatics lay the foundation for the delicate mineral, citrus and tropical overtones. Everything works together with the zingy brightness highlighting darker, savoury tones. Light on the palate, the wine is serious, delicious and wildly refreshing. €17

2025 Sergiou Winery Dómes Maratheftiko Rosé, Varietal Wine, ABV 12.5%

The new vintage is a luscious, aromatic nose of raspberries and strawberries, mineral and pink grapefruit. Fresh in the mouth with a well-balanced, full and lively middle palate, red berries and a spicy, lingering finish with saline minerals. Enjoy anytime as an aperitif. €17

2019 Sergiou Winery Dómes Atypon – 01 Shiraz Agiorgitko, P.G.I. Larnaka, ABV 13.5%

The result of both the selected grape Shiraz and Agiorgitiko, grown in the hills which surround the Skarinou. It has the characteristic dark red – purple colour and fragrances of plummy mix of ripe red and black currant and ripe damson plum, plus warm cinnamon and anise accents. Supple and spicy flavour with velvety tannins yet leaving pleasant hints of spices and butter caramel. Although full bodied red, it is best enjoyed lightly chilled. €23

Sergiou Winery Kalograias, Skarinou, Larnaca, Tel: 99 317070