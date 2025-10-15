Sweden have sacked their manager for the first time ever when Jon Dahl Tomasson was dismissed on Tuesday, following a dismal start to their World Cup qualifying campaign that left them bottom of Group B with one point from four games.

Dane Tomasson’s final game in charge was a 1-0 home defeat by Kosovo, his side’s third successive loss, leaving them on the verge of elimination, and the country’s first foreign manager’s position became untenable.

“The decision made by the association board is based on the fact that the men’s national team has not delivered the results we hoped for,” Swedish Football Association’s chairman Simon Astrom said in a statement.

“There is still a chance of a playoff in March and our responsibility is to ensure that we have as optimal conditions as possible to be able to reach a World Cup playoff. In this, we assess that a new leadership is required in the form of a new coach.”

Tomasson was appointed in February 2024 and after losing three of his first four games in charge, which were all friendlies, he led Sweden to an unbeaten Nations League campaign and promotion to Nations League B.

This year began in opposite fashion, winning three of four friendly matches, but their World Cup qualifying bid looks doomed.

QUALIFYING CAMPAIGN

Sweden drew 2-2 in Slovenia in their opening game, but two defeats by Kosovo and a home loss to Switzerland leave them needing to win their final two matches and hope other results go their way in order to reach the playoffs.

The manager’s position came under extreme pressure from media and fans following recent results, and the Swedish federation have decided to act while qualification still remains a possibility, however slim.

“We have a group of players that we believe in very much and want to create new opportunities for them to deliver,” Sweden’s head of football Kim Kallstrom said.

“We have faith that this team can make it to the World Cup if the chance for the playoffs is there in March. It is always sad to go our separate ways, but football is results-based and we have come to a point where the results are not enough.”

Tomasson had previously managed Dutch clubs Excelsior and Roda JC, Malmo in Sweden, and then left English side Blackburn Rovers to take charge of the Swedish national team.

The 49-year-old made 112 appearances for Denmark, scoring 52 goals, and won a Champions League and Serie A title with AC Milan as a player, having also played with Newcastle United, Feyenoord and Villarreal.