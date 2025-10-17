A bomb exploded outside the home of one of Italy’s top investigative journalists late on Thursday, damaging two cars and a nearby house, prompting messages of solidarity for the reporter from colleagues and politicians.

Sigfrido Ranucci, who hosts RAI’s weekly “Report”, Italy’s best-known investigative journalism programme, has been for years under police protection. He said both he and his newsroom had received many threats of various kinds, including bullets.

The rudimentary device, likely made from firework explosives, was planted outside the front gate of Ranucci’s house in Campo Ascolano, about 30 kilometres (19 miles) south of Rome, the journalist told RAI state broadcaster on Friday.

He added that the explosion happened about 20 minutes after he had returned home.

Both cars – belonging to Ranucci and his daughter – were practically destroyed. Nobody was injured, with Ranucci saying “apart from the shock, all is OK”.

The reporter said he could not say whether the bomb was linked to his work. ANSA news agency said anti-Mafia prosecutors had opened an investigation for criminal damage with aggravating circumstances of mafia-style methods.

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni condemned the “serious act of intimidation”, adding that “freedom and independence of information are essential values of our democracies, which we will continue to defend”.

Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi said Ranucci’s police escort would be stepped up.

“Report” has often clashed with the government, resulting in several members of Meloni’s rightist coalition – including Finance Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti, Industry Minister Adolfo Urso, her Brothers of Italy party and her head of cabinet Gaetano Caputi – suing the programme.