Germany said on Sunday that it would recall its ambassador to Georgia ahead of a meeting of European Union officials on Monday as relations between the bloc and the South Caucasus country fray.

“For many months, the Georgian leadership has been agitating against” the EU, Germany and personally against the German ambassador, Ernst Peter Fischer, Germany’s foreign ministry said in a post on X.

The recall is “for consultations on how to proceed,” the German ministry said. On Monday, “The EU Foreign Affairs Council will address Georgia”.

There was no immediate comment from the Georgian government.

Last month, the Georgian Foreign Ministry summoned Fischer, suggesting he was part of attempts to promote a “radical agenda” in the country ahead of closely watched municipal elections.

Georgian officials have for months accused Fischer and other EU ambassadors of backing attempts to overthrow the government in Tbilisi.

Authorities in Georgia have been cracking down on pro-European Union opposition figures and street protesters, who had staged demonstrations following a disputed parliamentary election last October and a subsequent government decision to halt talks on joining the EU.