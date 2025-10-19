Thieves have broken into Paris’ Louvre museum through a window and have stolen pieces of jewellery with “inestimable heritage” before escaping on motorbikes, the French interior ministry said on Sunday.

“The investigation has begun, and a detailed list of the stolen items is being compiled. Beyond their market value, these items have inestimable heritage and historical value,” the ministry said in a statement.

No injuries were reported, either among the public or among Louvre staff or law enforcement officers, it said.

The museum said on X it would remain closed for the day for “exceptional reasons”.