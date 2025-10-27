Cyprus can count on France’s support to face the “significant challenges ahead of us [the EU]” in view of the upcoming EU Council Presidency, French European Affairs Minister Benjamin Haddad said on Monday during a visit to Nicosia.

Cyprus will take over the rotating presidency on January 1.

He was speaking after meeting Deputy Minister of European Affairs Marilena Raouna, who said that the island and France shared a long-term, exceptional relationship, which was underlined at their meeting.

“Russian aggression against Ukraine is a European issue, it is an issue that concerns the European architecture, and that resonates very strongly here in the last member state of the European Union under military occupation,” Haddad said.

During their meeting, the ministers discussed the new multiannual financial framework, security and defence issues, emphasising these were some of the key priorities of the upcoming presidency.

Later in the afternoon Haddad met President Nikos Christodoulides and Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos.