French Deputy Minister for European Affairs Benjamin Haddad visited Cyprus on Monday to meet Deputy Minister Marilena Raouna and later President Nikos Christodoulides.

According to government sources, the visit aims to strengthen dialogue between Cyprus and France and continue consultations on upgrading the Cyprus-France Strategic Agenda. The agenda seeks to expand bilateral cooperation in political, economic, and security matters.

The programme begins at 2.15pm with a bilateral meeting between Haddad and Raouna. At 3.45pm, the French official will meet President Christodoulides. According to Cyprus News Agency, the discussions will focus on enhancing strategic dialogue and creating a new dynamic in bilateral relations. Cooperation is expected to deepen in areas such as energy, defence, and education.

The visit will also provide an opportunity to coordinate on European policy matters. During the meeting, Raouna is expected to brief Haddad on the priorities of the upcoming Cypriot Presidency of the Council of the EU and the actions it will take.

Officials said the talks will include key topics on the European agenda, such as the new multiannual financial Framework, the simplification process, the common agricultural policy, defence and security issues, EU enlargement, and migration.