A strategic partnership set to be signed between Cyprus and France will also help “shape a common vision for Europe”, France’s Deputy Minister for European Affairs Benjamin Haddad said on Tuesday.

The agreement is expected to be signed during an upcoming visit to the island by French President Emmanuel Macron.

Speaking to the Cyprus News Agency after meeting President Nikos Christodoulides and Deputy Minister for European Affairs Marilena Raouna on Monday, Haddad said the partnership would strengthen one of Cyprus’ most important relationships in Europe.

He described the cooperation between the two countries as already “very strong” across political, regional and European matters, and reaffirmed France’s commitment to Cyprus’ regional security.

The upcoming agreement is expected to cover a wide range of areas, including defence, economic cooperation, cultural exchanges and education.

“These are the sectors we want to work on together,” Haddad said.

With Cyprus set to assume the Presidency of the Council of the European Union, Haddad said both countries shared priorities such as tackling irregular migration, boosting competitiveness, supporting innovation and strengthening Europe’s defence.

He added that the partnership would contribute to the EU’s broader goal of achieving strategic autonomy.

He emphasised that France viewed Cyprus as a key partner in Europe and in the Eastern Mediterranean, noting that Paris remained committed to regional stability.

“When we speak of Europe’s strategic autonomy, we speak of the security of all 27 member states,” he said, highlighting France’s past support for the maritime sovereignty of both Greece and Cyprus.

On the question of upgrading the naval base at Mari, Haddad confirmed that discussions were ongoing.

He described the project as “a very interesting opportunity” and said it could form part of broader defence cooperation between the two countries.

France and Cyprus already conduct joint military exercises in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Haddad also addressed the EU’s Safe programme, a €150 billion fund to support the bloc’s defence industry, stressing that it was of “very high priority” amid global instability and the war in Ukraine.

He said the initiative was part of Europe’s effort to reduce dependency on external powers and to strengthen its own industrial and security base.

He welcomed Cyprus’ stance that no third country threatening or occupying EU territory should benefit from European defence funding by becoming part of Safe. Participation, he added, would require unanimous approval by all member states to ensure decisions serve the interests of the entire union.

He concluded that France and Cyprus shared the same priorities, from defence cooperation to economic development, and that the upcoming agreement would mark a new stage in their long-standing partnership.