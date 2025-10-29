Preliminary investigations suggest a fire at a Nicosia high school was deliberately set in rubbish bins, police said on Wednesday.

The alarm system at the school went off at around 7.10pm on Tuesday night, alerting police, who arrived at the scene and located the fire on the first floor. The fire brigade attended and extinguished the flames.

The blaze caused damage to walls and part of the electrical installation. No injuries were reported.

Strovolos police station is investigating the incident.