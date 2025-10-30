The Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Keve) on Thursday expressed strong concerns over the indefinite strike announced by the Cyprus transport workers’ union, which is expected to begin on Monday, warning of serious risks to the economy and the supply chain.

“Such actions undermine the position of carriers, inconvenience both businesses and the public, and may even nullify the legality of their claims,” Keve said.

In its announcement, Keve warned that the strike, which affects the country’s ports, comes at a particularly critical period as the market prepares for the Christmas season.

It added that the impact will be even greater given the problems caused by the implementation of the new customs system, which is already leading to delays in import and export procedures.

Although Keve acknowledged that some of the drivers’ demands are justified, it stressed that striking at critical infrastructure such as ports “undermines the credibility of Cyprus as a commercial and shipping hub.”

It added that the privatisation of ports has significantly improved the productivity and efficiency of the services, a fact that tis widely recognised by the business sector.

“This progress must not be jeopardised by actions that disrupt the operation of ports,” Keve said.

Finally, the chamber called on all parties involved to engage in constructive dialogue to find solutions that safeguard both workers’ rights and the smooth functioning of the market and the economy.