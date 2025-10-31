Customs officers have seized untaxed tobacco products in two separate operations carried out in Latsia and at the Deryneia crossing point, the department of customs said on Friday.

The first case took place on October 30 in Latsia, where officers searched a property managed by a 76-year-old Greek Cypriot woman who had previously come to the department’s attention. During the inspection, officials found a quantity of tobacco products that lacked the required health warnings in Greek and Turkish, as well as the security feature and unique traceability code that identify taxed goods.

In total, officers discovered 32 cartons of 200 cigarettes each, 7 packs of 20 cigarettes, and 900 grams of rolling tobacco hidden on the premises. The woman was arrested for offences committed in flagrante delicto, and the tobacco products were confiscated. She was later released after agreeing to an out-of-court settlement by paying a fine of €4,000.

In a separate incident early on October 31, customs officers at the Deryneia crossing point stopped a vehicle driven by a 57-year-old Turkish Cypriot during a routine inspection. Inside a concealed compartment in the vehicle’s storage area, officers found tobacco products that also lacked the required health warnings and security markings, indicating they were untaxed.

The search uncovered 15 cartons of 200 cigarettes each, one carton of 200 heated cigarettes, and five packages of rolling tobacco weighing 250 grams each, a total of 1.25 kilograms. The driver was arrested and both the vehicle and tobacco were seized. He was later released after agreeing to an out-of-court settlement, paying €1,500 in fines plus an additional €500 to recover the vehicle.

The department of customs confirmed that both investigations were completed under the legal framework for offences related to the possession and trade of untaxed tobacco products.