With the Bank of Cyprus (BoC) Nicosia Marathon just around the corner, scheduled for January 18, 2026, the capital is getting ready to welcome runners and visitors to the city’s big celebration.

On December 16, 2025, a press conference for the Nicosia Marathon took place, during which the innovations of the 2026 event were presented.

The event is growing and being renewed, setting a clear goal: to establish itself as Nicosia’s major annual gathering. This is reflected in the slogan “Bank of Cyprus Nicosia Marathon, The Capital Race”, which underscores its character: a vibrant and energetic day of races at the heart of the island’s preeminent metropolis, which aims to further promote sports, as well as the human stories that accompany them.

For Nicosia, the Marathon is an event open to everyone: it embraces those who wish to experience it either as runners, participating in one of the six races, or as members of the public who will take to the streets to encourage and support the participants.

In his address, Mayor of Nicosia Charalambos Prountzos noted that the Marathon is both an institution and a point of reference for the city, which on the day of the race transforms into a vibrant “stadium” worthy of any modern European capital, internationally promoted and enhancing sports tourism, economic and social development, as well as values such as volunteering, giving back and solidarity.

For his part, Demetris Demetriou, Executive Director of BoC’s Human Resources and Transformation Division, pointed out that the Bank has consistently supported society and invested in initiatives that empower society and promote the values of cooperation, health and solidarity.

On behalf of the organisers, a greeting was also delivered by the Eleven Blue Events Board of Directors Chairman Spyros Spyrou, who stated that the Bank of Cyprus Marathon Nicosia has been included in the programme of the Cypriot Presidency of the Council of the European Union, expressing the belief that this year’s event is expected to break all previous records. At the same time, he stressed that the Marathon is not just a sporting event, but a fundamental engagement with society at its core, as race day sees Nicosia’s public spaces fill with life, people and positive energy.

Referencing the Anti-Cancer Association, Chairman Spyrou also highlighted the event’s social purpose and impact, the importance of children’s participation through school races, the decisive role of volunteering as the “heart” of the Marathon that unites the city, as well as the ecological dimension with practices for a more “green” event. Finally, he framed the occasion as an opportunity for the international promotion of Nicosia as a capital capable of hosting a modern, high-quality and welcoming European Marathon.

Meanwhile, one of the most important aspects of the Bank of Cyprus Marathon Nicosia is its charitable dimension. This year, the Cyprus Anti-Cancer Society, as the official charity associated with the event, is actively supporting individuals with cancer experience and their families, in collaboration with BoC. During registration, Marathon participants have the option to contribute 2, 5, or 10 euros, and the amount collected will be allocated to support the Association’s work in providing specialised support services.

Therefore, in her own welcome address, Cyprus Anti-Cancer Society CEO Maria Ioannidou emphasised that the Nicosia Marathon is an event that goes beyond sports, putting social solidarity into practice. At the same time, she expressed gratitude to the organisers, emphasising that every participation and every step in the race turns into a message of hope and contribution.

Event programme

The programme starts with the 42km route of the Bank of Cyprus Marathon Nicosia, the 21km Half Marathon by Stoiximan, and the 10km Petrolina Energy Road. The 5km Road Race and Cablenet Corporate 5km Race will follow, with the day concluding with the 1km JOEY Kids Race for children.