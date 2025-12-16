The education ministry has confirmed that the bicommunal Imagine programme will resume in January, following changes to its framework and the reissuing of circulars to schools.

Education Minister Athena Michaelidou, affirmed on Politis Radio on Tuesday, that the programme, would restart after concerns raised in recent months suggested the ministry was quietly withdrawing its support.

The ministry also confirmed to The Cyprus Mail that schools will again receive official circulars outlining the programme and participation procedures.

The Imagine programme has been implemented since 2016 by the association for historical dialogue and research (AHDR) under the auspices of the bicommunal technical committee on education, with funding from the German foreign ministry.

Participation is voluntary and requires parental consent, and to date, more than 8,000 students and around 2,500 teachers have taken part.

Michaelidou described Imagine as an “Important educational initiative”, while acknowledging that “reservations had been expressed” about aspects of its operation.

She said these concerns have “led to adjustments”, paving the way for the programme’s return at the start of the new year.

The confirmation comes after a prolonged pause and growing public debate over the programme’s future.

In October 2022, the Turkish Cypriot side withdrew from the bicommunal component following a decision by then Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar.

Since then, mono-communal teacher training for Greek Cypriots continued, while bicommunal activities were limited to weekends and after-school hours.

In recent weeks, criticism has focused on the absence of clear guidance from the education ministry, with educators and organisers warning that the lack of circulars effectively paralysed participation in public schools.

The programme’s supporters argued that official silence fuelled misinformation and political pressure, despite consistent parental support.

The curriculum has been endorsed by the United Nations as a confidence-building measure.

However, as of now, there has been no official statement from the Turkish Cypriot side regarding participation in the resumed programme or the appointment of new members to the bicommunal committee on education.

When asked to comment on the matter, Turkish Cypriot leader Tufan Erhurman’s spokesman Tunay Merketci, informed The Cyprus Mail that “updates will be provided as they occur”.

The education ministry has not indicated whether bicommunal school visits will fully resume immediately or whether the programme will initially operate in a modified format.

Supporters of Imagine have welcomed the confirmation as a step towards restoring stability and clarity, while cautioning that sustained political backing will be required for the programme to function effectively.

For now, the January restart marks the first formal reactivation of the programme within public schools since 2022.

The education ministry said further information would be communicated to schools through official channels ahead of the programme’s resumption.