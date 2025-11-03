British transport minister Heidi Alexander said there were no injuries reported after a train bound for London from Glasgow derailed in northern England on Monday.

“A major incident has been stood up,” she said on LBC Radio. “There are no reported injuries. We will work swiftly to make sure that people can get off the train safely.”

North West Ambulance Service said it had dispatched resources to the scene and was working with other emergency services.

Avanti West Coast, which operates long-distance services between London and Scotland, advised passengers not to travel north from the city of Preston.

The train operator said it expected disruptions to last a number of days.