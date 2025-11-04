Brussels Airport is closed after the reported sighting of a drone, said the Belgian air traffic control service and a spokeswoman for the airport.

“There are no flights currently landing or taking off,” said the spokeswoman, adding she could not estimate for how long the airport would remain closed.

The smaller Liege Airport also said it was currently closed after drones had been seen.

Kurt Verwilligen, a spokesperson for the Belgian air traffic control service, said that shortly before 1900 GMT a drone had been seen near Brussels Airport, and the airport had therefore been closed as a security precaution.

In September, Copenhagen Airport and Oslo Airport had to be closed briefly as a result of drone sightings, while drones were also seen over a Belgian military air base last weekend.