Cyprus has seen 4,096 serious crimes recorded this year until the end of September, Justice Minister Marios Hartsiotis told the House finance committee on Tuesday.

This represents a 5.27 per cent increase compared with the same period in 2024, when 3,891 cases were registered.

The overall rate for solving serious crimes this year is 77.78 per cent, slightly lower than the 81.29 per cent reported in 2024.

The minister said drug-related cases are included in these figures.

He added that the lowest solving rates were observed in cases involving property destruction with explosives, arson and theft.

During the same session, police chief Themistos Arnaoutis highlighted the challenges faced by the force in upgrading technological systems.

He said that he had requested guidance from the finance minister, who responded positively and advised proceeding with the purchase of specialised services, noting that the state currently lacks the required expertise.