Petrolina, as a Strategic Partner of Larnaca 2030, has consistently stood alongside the Municipality of Larnaca, supporting initiatives that strengthen culture, society and sustainable development. The company warmly congratulates Dinos Lefkaritis, President of the Larnaca 2030 Organisation, as well as everyone who worked with vision and dedication towards this important achievement.

The designation of Larnaca as the European Capital of Culture 2030, announced on December 11, 2025, marks a historic moment during which the city will take centre stage on the European cultural map.

“Culture highlights the identity and contemporary creativity of a city and is closely linked to Petrolina’s approach to corporate social responsibility,” noted Executive Director of Petrolina (Holdings) Public Limited, Georgia Lefkariti.

“The designation of Larnaca as the European Capital of Culture 2030 is a great success for both the city and Cyprus as a whole,” she continued. “Petrolina will continue actively to support the Municipality of Larnaca and Larnaca 2030, contributing to the city’s sustainable development and long-term progress.”

Petrolina’s collaboration with Larnaca 2030 reflects the company’s commitment to contributing actively to the city’s progress and showcasing its cultural identity on an international level.