High Representative of the European Union for foreign affairs and security policy, Kaja Kallas will visit Cyprus on Wednesday for talks ahead of the country’s EU Council Presidency, which begins on January 1, 2026.

Kallas will be received at the presidential palace by President Nikos Christodoulides before heading to the foreign ministry, where she will sign the visitors’ book before holding a private meeting with Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos.

European commission spokeswoman for foreign affairs Anitta Hipper told the Cyprus News Agency that the visit takes place in preparation for the upcoming presidency and will also address cooperation on major international issues. These include the situation in Gaza, the ongoing war in Ukraine, and the EU’s continued support for Kyiv.

Cyprus is set to assume the rotating presidency of the council of the European Union for the second time. The presidency involves coordinating the work of member states, steering negotiations on EU legislation, and representing the council in discussions with other EU institutions.

Wednesday’s visit is expected to strengthen coordination between Cyprus and EU institutions as preparations continue for 2026 amid ongoing geopolitical challenges in Europe and the wider region.