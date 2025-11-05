Two teenagers, aged 16 and 17, were arrested over suspected drug activity near a Paphos school, the police confirmed on Wednesday.

The students, who attend a secondary school in the city, were taken into custody early on Tuesday morning as they arrived at the school. Authorities said the teenagers had been under surveillance.

Police approached them as they reached the school grounds and observed them drop a small bag beneath their car. The bag was collected by officers and tested, revealing it contained cannabis.

Police indicated the seized drugs were likely intended for distribution to other students at the school. In addition to the drug-related charges, both teenagers are being investigated for driving without the required licences.

Parents and school staff have reported a rise in drug-related incidents among secondary school students in Paphos, particularly during school departure times.