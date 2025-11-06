British police were mounting a large operation with 700 officers to prevent trouble in the city of Birmingham on Thursday where Aston Villa were to play Israeli soccer club Maccabi Tel Aviv in the Europa League.

With Israeli sports teams a focus for pro-Palestinian protests during the Gaza conflict and Villa initially saying away fans would be barred on police advice, Maccabi reluctantly opted not to accept tickets for visiting supporters.

Despite that, pro-Palestinian groups were planning to stage protests while there have been some calls on social media for counter-demonstrations.

West Midlands police said there would be a big police presence in the centre of Birmingham, which has a large Muslim population, and around the stadium.

“We know protests by different groups will take place on the day, and we have plans in place which balance the right to protest with our duty to protect all communities in Birmingham,” Chief Superintendent Tom Joyce said.

“People not attending the event should expect significant disruption to the roads in the area on the evening, and we’d urge people to avoid the area where possible.”

PAST VIOLENCE

Last November, more than 60 people were arrested in Amsterdam after clashes around a match between Maccabi and Ajax.

Police said anti-Israeli gangs on scooters chased and beat Maccabi fans. Five people were treated in hospital.

Video verified by Reuters showed Maccabi fans in the days before the game chanting anti-Arab slogans. Police said Maccabi supporters burned a Palestinian flag, pulled down another and vandalised a taxi. The mayor later said she would not host Maccabi again.

Britain has witnessed a sharp rise in antisemitism in recent years and two Jewish worshippers died during an attack on a synagogue last month.

The initial decision to bar Maccabi fans from the Villa game was opposed by the UK government, but the Israeli club anyway decided to keep its fans away given the “toxic atmosphere.”