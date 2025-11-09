Global air passenger demand rose by 3.6 per cent in September 2025 compared to the same month last year, according to data released by the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

Total capacity, measured in available seat kilometres (ASK), increased by 3.7 per cent year-on-year, slightly outpacing demand.

As a result, the global load factor edged down 0.1 percentage points to 83.4 per cent.

Once again, international traffic was the main driver of growth, rising 5.1 per cent year-on-year, while capacity expanded by 5.2 per cent.

The international load factor stood at 83.6 per cent, down marginally by 0.1 points compared with September 2024.

Meanwhile, domestic traffic increased by 0.9 per cent year-on-year, with capacity growing by 1.1 per cent. The domestic load factor slipped 0.1 points to 83.0 per cent.

Willie Walsh, IATA’s director general, said “Solid international demand drove 90 per cent of September’s 3.6 per cent overall growth. Importantly, the capacity expansion slightly nudged ahead of demand growth at 3.7 per cent.”

He added that load factors “remained very strong at 83.4 per cent,” noting that “with November flight schedules indicating a 3 per cent expansion on the previous year, airlines are gearing up for continued growth into the year-end holiday season, despite the severe constraints of unresolved supply chain issues.”

Among international markets, Asia-Pacific carriers once again led growth, with demand up 7.4 per cent compared to September 2024.

Capacity increased by 6.1 per cent, while the load factor climbed one point to 83.3 per cent. In particular, Intra-Asia travel remained the key driver of expansion, especially on routes from China and Japan.

In Europe, airlines recorded a 4 per cent year-on-year increase in international demand, while capacity grew by 4.4 per cent. The load factor eased by 0.3 points to 85.6 per cent.

Similarly, Middle Eastern carriers saw demand rise by 6.3 per cent and capacity by 6.2 per cent, leaving the load factor unchanged at 81.9 per cent.

In Latin America, airlines posted a 5.3 per cent increase in demand, while capacity expanded by 6.8 per cent, pushing the load factor down 1.2 points to 83.3 per cent.

By contrast, in North America, international demand grew by 2.5 per cent year-on-year, though capacity rose by 4.3 per cent. The load factor dropped 1.5 points to 82.9 per cent.

Traffic on North America–Asia routes remained weak, growing just 0.9 per cent, while North America–South America routes rebounded modestly by 1.1 per cent.

Meanwhile, African airlines saw international demand rise by 5.3 per cent, with capacity up 5.1 per cent. The load factor edged up 0.1 points to 74.7 per cent, remaining the lowest among all regions.

Overall, Europe retained the highest load factor at 86.2 per cent, followed by Asia-Pacific and Latin America at 83.6 per cent. North America trailed at 81.2 per cent.

Turning to domestic markets, Brazil led once again, with demand up 12.1 per cent and capacity growing 10 per cent. The load factor strengthened by 1.6 points to 84.4 per cent.

In China, the domestic market also performed strongly, recording a 5 per cent rise in demand and a 3.2 per cent capacity increase. The load factor rose by 1.4 points to 84.2 per cent.

Japan’s domestic market grew by 3.3 per cent, while capacity slipped 0.8 per cent. The load factor improved by 3.4 points to 84.9 per cent, the highest among all major domestic markets.

In contrast, US domestic travel fell by 1.7 per cent, marking an acceleration in its decline. Capacity grew just 0.1 per cent, and the load factor weakened by 1.5 points to 80.2 per cent.

Elsewhere, Australia’s domestic market expanded modestly by 1.3 per cent in demand, with capacity up 5.3 per cent, leading to a 3.2-point drop in load factor to 81.7 per cent.

Finally, India’s domestic market contracted slightly, with demand down 0.7 per cent year-on-year and capacity up 1.5 per cent. The load factor fell by 1.9 points to 81.1 per cent.

Overall, domestic markets accounted for 38.2 per cent of global RPKs in September, with the six largest domestic markets, China, the US, India, Brazil, Japan and Australia.