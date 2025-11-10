Meghalaya’s Akash Kumar Choudhary became the first ever player to smash eight successive sixes in first class cricket and also raced to an 11-ball 50 – the fastest half century in the format – during a Ranji Trophy match against Arunachal Pradesh on Sunday.

The records were particularly impressive considering the 25-year-old is usually considered to be a fast bowler.

On the second day of the Indian domestic match in Surat, Choudhary came to the crease with Meghalaya 576-6.

After settling in with a dot ball and two singles, Choudhary launched into an astonishing display with the bat as he belted six sixes off left-arm spinner Limar Dabi.

Despite becoming only the third man in first-class cricket to smash six sixes in a single over, joining Garry Sobers and Ravi Shastri in that elite group, he still was not done.

He then cleared the boundary with the next two deliveries he faced to reach 50 in just 11 balls, breaking the previous record by one ball. Leicestershire batsman Wayne White had reached the milestone off 12 balls against Essex in 2012.