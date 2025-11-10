Eurolife and the Karaiskakio Foundation have formalised their strategic partnership, marking the beginning of a shared journey. The goal is to strengthen the Foundation’s research and educational work, as well as to cultivate the values of volunteerism and social contribution among Cyprus’ younger generation.

This collaboration falls within Eurolife’s Corporate Social Responsibility framework and reflects the company’s values of supporting life, health and hope.

Eurolife’s General Manager, Athena Shipilli Tsingi, hailed the partnership. “As Eurolife, we deeply honour the Foundation’s contribution and feel proud to support its efforts in giving life and hope to our fellow human beings,” she stated. “Our partnership with the Karaiskakio Foundation is an act of responsibility and solidarity that enhances social cohesion and human dignity.”

For his part, General Manager of the Karaiskakio Foundation, Dr Pavlos Kosteas, warmly thanked Eurolife’s chief and emphasised the promise of the strategic tie. “Eurolife’s support represents a significant step forward in strengthening our mission,” he noted. “The long-term and meaningful collaboration that begins today fills us with optimism for the future and empowers us to continue our work with even greater momentum.”

Faithful to its vision of a society with more care and solidarity, Eurolife continues to invest in initiatives that promote health, science and volunteerism, substantially advancing social progress and human life.