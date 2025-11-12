GEMS School Management (GSM), the advisory arm of GEMS Education, have announced plans to explore the establishment of a major new international school in Limassol, Cyprus, in partnership with CoolSide Development (“CoolSide”), a leading regional real estate development firm.

Under a non-binding agreement, CoolSide will hold the majority stake, while GSM will provide full operational leadership, management expertise, and access to its global education platform built over six decades of excellence.

Strategically located in Limassol’s rapidly growing eastern district of Pyrgos and facing the sea, the new school will serve the city’s quickly expanding community of local and expatriate families seeking premium education. Most existing schools operate at full capacity, highlighting the need for additional world-class options.

Developed in partnership with P.L. Property Gallery Developers and Constructors Ltd, the school will fit well into the ongoing integrated residential development in the area. The campus will feature exceptional design, advanced facilities, and a curriculum aligned with global best practice.

Robert Tarn CBE, Managing Director of GSM, elaborated on the vision behind the collaboration. “This partnership marks an important step in GSM’s growth strategy and reinforces our mission to bring outstanding education to new markets,” he noted. “Cyprus offers a compelling opportunity, a stable economy, a vibrant expatriate community and a clear demand for quality schooling.”

For his part, Maxim Nazimok, Group Managing Director at CoolSide, also hailed the strengths of the partnership. “We are delighted to explore this collaboration with GSM to create a truly world-class school in Limassol,” he said. “This project reflects our shared commitment to excellence and our vision to deliver prime location developments that enrich communities and create lasting value.”

This collaboration further strengthens GSM’s position as a trusted global partner for investors, operators, and governments seeking to establish or enhance leading educational institutions.

This announcement outlines a potential collaboration between GEMS School Management (GSM) and CoolSide and is non-binding in nature, creating no legal or financial commitment by either party.

About GEMS School Management (GSM)

GEMS School Management (GSM) is the global advisory and operations arm of GEMS Education, established to deliver world-class K-12 schools in partnership with governments, investors, developers and school groups.

Backed by over 65 years of GEMS’ educational expertise, GSM offers a comprehensive ‘school-in-a-box’ solution that includes school design, curriculum planning, recruitment, training, technology integration, safeguarding and operational systems.

At the heart of GSM is its proprietary ASPIRE model – a turnkey framework enabling the rapid delivery of high-performing schools across a range of curricula including British, American, IB, Indian and national systems. Designed for both new builds and the transformation of existing schools, GSM’s flexible, fully costed solutions are tailored to meet local needs while adhering to the highest international standards.

GSM is currently in advanced discussions across eight international markets, supporting visionary partners to build and operate schools that set new educational benchmarks.

To learn more, visit: www.gems-sm.com or contact: [email protected]

About GEMS Education

GEMS Education is one of the world’s leading private K-12 education providers, educating more than 200,000 students from 176+ nationalities across its global network of owned and managed schools. With nearly half a million alumni, GEMS has built a legacy of impact that spans generations and continents.

Established in Dubai in 1959, GEMS remains a family-founded and family-led organisation, guided by its visionary founder and chairman Sunny Varkey, and his sons Dino Varkey (Group CEO) and Jay Varkey (Deputy Group CEO).

With a focus on delivering high-quality education to students from all walks of life, GEMS offers a wide range of curricula and learning pathways. Each year, GEMS students graduate into the world’s top universities, including all eight Ivy League institutions and every UK Russell Group university, and go on to become leaders, innovators and changemakers in every sector.

Through its expanding school network and philanthropic initiatives, GEMS is committed to its mission: to put a quality education within reach of every learner, everywhere.

Learn more at: www.gemseducation.com