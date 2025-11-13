Police have released a woman suspected of being involved in the daring daytime robbery at France’s Louvre Museum under judicial supervision, the Paris prosecutor’s office said on Thursday.

The woman was among four people put under formal investigation in connection with the robbery, whose authors got away with historical jewels worth $102 million from the museum’s Apollo Gallery, home to the French crown jewels.

She will not be allowed to contact other suspects, or to leave France.

Two men parked a movers’ lift outside the Louvre one Sunday morning last month. They rode up to the second storey, smashed a window, cracked open display cases with angle grinders, and then fled on the back of scooters driven by two accomplices in a heist lasting less than seven minutes.

Paris prosecutor Laure Beccuau said earlier this month that investigators had so far arrested three men and a woman, the girlfriend of one of the suspected robbers.

So far, no trace has been found of the stolen jewels.