On Thursday, the weather will be overwhelmingly cloudy. Local rains and storms with hail are expected to strike the island in the higher mountains an in the inland area in the afternoon.

Temperatures will range from 24 degrees Celsius inland and on the west and north coast to up to 26 degrees at the east and south coast and around 16 degrees in the higher mountains.

Mild winds will blow mainly at force three on the Beaufort scale, which may increase to four Beaufort or further throughout the expected storms.

During the night, the weather will remain mainly cloudy with a chance of isolated rain showers and storms, primarily in the coastal areas of the island. The sea will be calm to slightly rough.

Temperatures will drop to around 12 degrees Celsius inland, around 15 degrees in the coastal areas and around 8 degrees in the higher mountains.

Winds will blow mainly northwest to northeast at three Beaufort. The sea will remain calm to slightly rough.

On Friday, the weather will initially be mainly clear, however, cloudiness as well as isolated rain showers and storms are expected later in the day, mainly in the higher mountains and southern parts of the island.

Over the weekend, the weather will remain overwhelmingly clear, however, rain is likely to strike the southern areas of Troodos on Saturday afternoon.

Temperatures will gradually drop until Saturday, while weather conditions will remain mostly the same on Sunday.