EU business registrations rise 4 per cent in third quarter 2025

The number of registrations of EU businesses increased by 4.0 per cent during the third quarter of 2025, compared with the second quarter of 2025, according to Eurostat.

At the same time, the number of bankruptcy declarations increased by 4.4 per cent compared with the second quarter of 2025.

Eurostat reported that the number of business registrations increased across all sectors of the economy compared with the previous quarter.

The highest growth was in the information and communication sector with an increase of 6.0 per cent, followed by construction at 5.9 per cent and transport at 5.5 per cent.

Meanwhile, bankruptcy declarations increased and showed mixed trends across sectors during this period of time.

Specifically, the number of bankruptcies increased in five sectors, while three others registered a decrease.

The largest increases were recorded in accommodation and food services at 20.7 per cent, transport at 18.7 per cent, and financial services at 14.1 per cent.

Decreases in bankruptcies were registered in information and communication with a drop of 4.8 per cent, construction at 3.1 per cent, and industry at 0.1 per cent.