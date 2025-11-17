Maserati and Marchesi Antinori have unveiled the Grecale Tributo Il Bruciato, an emblem of Italian know-how, the result of the tailor-made experience of the Maserati Fuoriserie personalisation programme. This limited series of cars brings together two icons of Italian know-how through the profound bond between the passion for high-tech engineering and the art of viticulture.

A tribute to Italy, to the region, to the authentic beauty of Bolgheri – a gem on the Tuscan coast – and to one of its most iconic labels: Il Bruciato. Not just a wine, it is personality, an intense and self-assured spirit. Designed and created in collaboration with Marchesi Antinori, one of the oldest and most prestigious wine-making families in the world, Grecale Tributo Il Bruciato symbolises the encounter between the elegant dynamism of the House of the Trident and the decisive character of Il Bruciato wine, produced in the heart of Bolgheri.

Car features

From the body colour onwards, the design is inspired by nature and the grape harvest season. The bodywork comes in the shade Alchimia Scarlatta, reminiscent of the intense red of the wine in motion in a glass, taking on a thousand different hues and shining depending on how it reflects the light.

To create this exclusive shade, an extremely special pigment known as Chromaflair, was used, to create a very clear colour variation. The paint has a burgundy base with two top notes: one coppery gold and the other dark raspberry, to create a deep nuance.

As a result, from different perspectives the car almost seems to be painted different colours. Completing the exterior are Pegaso Forgiati or Crio Fuoriserie 21″ wheels, both with oversized rims at the rear for a more muscular aesthetic and better grip, and Gloss Black finish (as an optional extra).

The brake callipers are black, all topped off with the Fuoriserie logo, painted in the same shade on the front mudguard. The interiors are in Tan/Dark Red Leather with tone-on-tone stitching and dedicated “cannelloni” (ribbed weave) visuals, with the headrest embellished with the Trident logo in Dark Red.

Every detail in the cabin is designed to transform the journey into a sensory experience, also made possible by the 14-speaker Sonus faber premium audio system and the panoramic sunroof. A harmonious, all-encompassing sensation of pleasure on board, like a glass of wine that tells the story of the land from which it comes.

A tribute to Italian know-how

The stylistic details of this special edition are reminiscent of a place on the Tuscany coast, Bolgheri, where the wind dances between the vines and time is measured in scents, light and silences. This is the home of Il Bruciato, created in 2002: a wine with a potent, harmonious character, ready to share in the spirit of the Maserati Grecale SUV.

The quote “Driving the essence of Italian living”, encapsulates the soul of Grecale Tributo Il Bruciato: not just a car, but a manifesto of Italian know-how; an invitation to enjoy life with elegance, taste and passion. A journey that begins in the heart of Tuscany and arrives wherever there is a desire for beauty.