Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday he had signed a deal with France to obtain 100 Rafale warplanes as he seeks to bolster the country’s long-term military capacity to fight Russia’s invasion.

Zelenskiy is visiting Paris for talks with President Emmanuel Macron at a time when heavy Russian drone and missile attacks on Ukraine have increased in recent weeks and Moscow has reported ground advances in the southeastern Zaporizhzhia region.

Zelenskiy told reporters he had ordered 100 Rafale fighter jets.

“It will be the greatest air defence, one of the greatest in the world,” Zelenskiy said after he signed a letter of intent with Macron in front of a Rafale jet and the French and Ukrainian flags at Villacoublay military airport.

The Elysee confirmed the number, without immediately giving details on whether the DassaultAM.PA-made jets would be transfers from French stocks or purchases.

HOW FRANCE COULD HELP UKRAINE’S AIR DEFENCES

Two people briefed on the matter told Reuters earlier that the provision to Kyiv of multi-role Rafale combat jets would be part of a 10-year strategic aviation agreement.

Some could come directly from French stocks, although the bulk would be longer-term and part of Ukraine’s efforts to increase its long-term fleet to 250 warplanes, including the U.S. F-16 and Sweden’s Gripen, the people said.

Operating the advanced jets would take time given the rigorous training programme for pilots.

There have been talks for several weeks to see how France could provide more military support for Ukraine’s air defences, although Macron’s government is grappling with political and budgetary instability, raising questions over how much France can actually do.

Macron pledged last month to offer more Mirage fighter jets, after initially promising to deliver six, and a new batch of Aster 30 surface-to-air missiles, produced by European group MBDA, for the SAMP/T air-defence batteries operated by Ukraine.

The two sources said Zelenskiy’s visit could also produce deals for more SAMP/T air-defence systems, from existing French stocks or through long-term, next-generation orders including for missiles and anti-drone systems.

The sources said it was not clear how these deals would be financed.

RESPONDING TO ‘RUSSIAN AGGRESSION’

In a media briefing ahead of Zelenskiy’s visit, Macron’s office said the aim was to “put French excellence in the arms industry at the service of Ukraine’s defence” and “enable it to acquire the systems it needs to respond to Russian aggression”.

Zelenskiy attended a briefing by various manufacturers, including Dassault, on Monday morning before signing the letter of intent.

A separate forum in the afternoon will bring together Ukrainian and French firms working in the drone sector to see how they can combine their efforts.

France, along with Britain, has pushed for the creation of a coalition of about 30 countries willing to send troops and assets to Ukraine or along its western borders once a peace deal with Russia is agreed.

A key objective is to ensure Ukraine has sufficient long-term military and economic aid to keep its army strong enough to deter any future Russian attack.