Cyprus continues to face a series of challenges and provocations in its exclusive economic zone, including Turkey obstruction the activities of Cypriot fishermen in violation of international law, Agriculture Minister Maria Panayiotou told her EU counterparts on Monday.

Speaking during the agriculture council in Brussels, Panayiotou explained that Cypriot fishermen were wishing under harsh conditions, both in international waters and Cyprus’ EEZ, according to a press release issued on Tuesday.

She stressed the importance of the fair distribution of fishing opportunities, with full protection to of the EU share the fair treatment of all member states.

Cyprus, she added, remains dedicated to the viable management of fishing resources and will contribute constructively to discussions aimed at finding a balanced and fair agreement, to the benefit of fishing communities and for the protection of marine resources.

The agriculture council discussed the proposal for the Common Agricultural Policy after 2027, agricultural issues linked to trade and the fishing opportunities in the Mediterranean, the Black Sea, the Atlantic and the North Sea over the coming years.

Panayiotou said in her intervention that CAP should continue to constitute the main pillar of support for the rural community, ensuring European and global food security.

She added that extreme weather conditions and increasing pressure on natural resources render the food supply uncertain.

The minister referred to state mechanisms in place to create strategic reserves for animal feed and human consumption.

Another challenge, she said, was geopolitical instability and frequent disruptions in supply chains, and in this context supported the European Commission’s efforts to secure deals with third countries, in line with European standards.

On the sidelines of the council, Panayiotou held bilateral meetings to discuss issues of mutual interest.