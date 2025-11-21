Switzerland has pledged 10 million Swiss francs (€10.7 million) to support Cyprus’ migration strategy, following an agreement signed on Friday.

The deal was signed by Deputy Migration Minister Nicholas Ioannides and Swiss ambassador Hendrik Krauskopf.

The agreement reinforces bilateral cooperation and provides both financial and technical support to address migration pressures faced by Cyprus as a frontline EU state.

Ioannides said the contribution demonstrates “deep and strong ties” between the two countries.

Ambassador Krauskopf described the funding as an act of solidarity, noting that Cyprus’ geographic position exposes it to significant migration pressures.

He emphasised that Switzerland’s support forms part of a broader European strategy to strengthen effective migration systems.

“We stand by Cyprus to help ensure safe hosting, voluntary returns, and the integration of asylum seekers and refugees,” he said.

The funding will finance four key projects.

The first, “House for Hope – Shelter for Unaccompanied Children”, will receive €2.4 million to construct two facilities capable of hosting 20 unaccompanied minors each.

The second, “Centre for Assisted Voluntary Return”, will receive €1.5 million to provide temporary accommodation and support for migrants returning to their countries of origin.

The largest share, €6.4 million, will fund the implementation of the national integration strategy, led by the deputy migration ministry.

A further €214,000 will cover technical assistance.

The new agreement follows an earlier phase of Swiss support that began in 2022, which included €9.1 million for developing asylum infrastructure and €1.1 million for assisted voluntary return and reintegration projects.

Both governments underscored the importance of long-term cooperation, aiming to ensure migrants’ safety and integration while easing the administrative and social burden on Cyprus.