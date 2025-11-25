The myHealth@CY mobile application, launched on Tuesday, is a project of strategic importance, Health Minister Michael Damianos said.

He added that the new app will provide the public with immediate and secure access to their personal medical data.

The app forms part of the government’s wider digital transformation strategy, Deputy Innovation Minister Nicodemos Damianou said.

He admitted that although Cyprus has made progress in digital health access, with a 10 per cent increase in 2025, the country remains below the EU average, making the app essential for closing this gap.

Damianos in turn stressed it will enhance transparency and significantly improve the quality of care provided.

He added that in its first phase, myHealth@CY will integrate cross-border EU health services, allowing access to a patient’s medical summary and e-prescriptions by summer 2026.

A second phase will connect the app with the national health system (Gesy), eventually expanding to create a complete electronic health record.

Damianos emphasised the crucial cooperation between the national electronic health authority, the health insurance organisation (HIO) and Cyta, describing their joint effort as instrumental to the project’s progress.

Damianou said the initiative builds on Gesy’s success and aligns with the state’s push to responsibly integrate artificial intelligence into public services.

He said AI tools will soon be used to support patient care as well as enhance the digital AI Assistant, which will begin offering health-related guidance.

The health minister reaffirmed his commitment to supporting initiatives that boost the quality, safety and modernisation of health services through technology.

He expressed hope that the signing would mark the beginning of further innovations, helping position Cyprus at the forefront of digital health.