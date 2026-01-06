Offices of a financial services company in Limassol were targeted in an attack in the early hours of Tuesday, after unknown perpetrators detonated a firework device enhanced with petrol.

According to the police, the explosion occurred shortly after 3am, with CCTV footage showing a suspect placing a firework, “reinforced” with petrol, at the entrance of the company’s premises before lighting and setting it off.

The blast caused damage to the glass facade of the offices, which are located in the Mesa Yeitonia area.

Police are investigating the incident as an attempted destruction of property using explosive materials.