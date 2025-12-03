An Italian judge has granted a request by luxury shoemaker Tod’s to postpone a hearing on whether to impose a six‑month blanket ban on its advertising, after the company pledged to strengthen checks on its supply chain.

The hearing, originally scheduled for Wednesday, has been moved to Feb. 23, 2026.

Milan prosecutors requested the six-month ban on November 20 when they placed Tod’s and three of its executives under investigation for suspected labour abuses.

Ahead of Wednesday’s hearing, Tod’s submitted a five‑page petition, reviewed by Reuters, asking for an adjournment to give it time to implement a series of measures aimed at preventing any repeat of labour exploitation by its subcontractors.

In the petition, Tod’s said it had already cut all ties with the four subcontractors under investigation for labour exploitation.

The fashion house, known for loafers and other high-end leather goods, listed a number of measures being rolled out to tighten control of its supply chain.

These include a new management and organisational model, updated procedures for workshops and subcontractors, and a round of mandatory training for all staff from January.

Tod’s also told the judge it had hired an external consultant to review and strengthen these and other safeguards regarding its network of suppliers.

The Milan prosecutors alleged that Tod’s was aware of and complicit in labour exploitation at subcontracted workshops, saying that for several years it ignored problems flagged by third-party audits.

In October, Tod’s founder Diego Della Valle defended the company’s conduct and warned that the reputation of the “Made-in-Italy” label risked being eroded by the supply chain probes.

L Catterton, a private equity firm backed by French luxury group LVMH LVMH.PA, took Tod’s private last year in agreement with the group’s main shareholder, the Della Valle family.