President Nikos Christodoulides and Turkish Cypriot leader Tufan Erhurman paid a joint visit to the Committee on Missing Persons’ laboratory in the buffer zone in Nicosia on Thursday, ahead of a tripartite meeting with United Nations envoy Maria Angela Holguin later in the day.

The pair were joined there by Holguin and the UN’s special representative Khassim Diagne, while the CMP’s three members, Turkish Cypriot Hakki Muftuzade, Greek Cypriot Leonidas Pantelides, and Pierre Gentile were all also in attendance.

The visit began at 3.15pm and was immediately followed by the start of the tripartite meeting, with Erhurman having announced that he will evaluate the day’s contacts in a press conference at 8pm.