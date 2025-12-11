Time to plan your menu round the wines on the festive table

If you are a wine lover, it is always possible to build your Christmas menu around the wine. This is the best time of year to bring out those special bottles you have been waiting to try and savour them with your nearest and dearest. Here are what Cyprus red wines to open.

Wines from noble, international varieties

2024 Tsiakkas Winery Merlot, P.G.I. Lemesos, ABV 14.5%

Crafted from high altitude vineyards around the village of Agros, this alluring wine embodies the rich diversity of Cyprus with noble varieties such as Merlot. From its velvety tannins and lively acidity to luxurious layers of plum, candied black cherry, summer red berries, dark chocolate, liquorice, hints of black pepper and sweet baking spices with hints of oak, this gracefully structured Merlot glides to a lush, lingering finish. Serve with grilled ribeye or tortellini filled with mincemeat and tomato sauce. Oenus, €13.50

2022 Kalamos Winery Merlot, P.G.I. Pafos ABV 14%

The flagship wine of the Kalamos winery has a dark ruby colour. With a little air, this wine bursts with fruit aromas of raspberry, cranberry, wild and red currants mixed with a savoury background and all spice. The wine is light on its feet, medium-bodied, with a silky-smooth texture contrasted with a dense concentration of flavour on the pallet. Very succulent and juicy with bright acidity and pleasant freshness. Hints of white pepper and oregano come through. Merlot’s fruity notes can balance the richness of roast goose or vegetable Lasagna. Cavaway, €10.00

2023 Kyperounda Winery Skopos, Shiraz, P.G.I. Lemesos, ABV 13%

A decadent bouquet of crushed raspberries and blackberries, berry compote, sage, hoisin sauce lifted by hints of violet and black walnut. The wine is dense and framed by firm tannins which carry persistent flavours of sweet plum and muddled blackberry. Decant and pair with a well-marbled grilled steak or a hearty mushroom risotto, aged Cheddar or Manchego cheeses. €14.50

2023 Kathikas Vasilikon Winery, Methy, Cabernet Sauvignon, P.G.I. Pafos, ABV 13%

A deep ruby with violet edges, the 2023 reveals aromas of black fruits, cherry, liquorice, vanilla and a touch of spice down the middle of the nose. On the palate, it is lively and tangy, picking up cappuccino and chocolate elements through to a brisk, refreshing finish. A fine companion for grilled pork chops rubbed with mild spices such as smoked paprika, cumin and a hint of coriander, which lift the wine’s dark fruit and accentuate its brisk finish. Braised short ribs or Osso Bucco comes to mind. Laiko Cosmos, €14.00

2021 Fikardos Winery Leonardo, Cabernet Sauvignon, P.G.I. Pafos, ABV 14%

A dark garnet red in the glass. The expressive aromas feature redcurrant, cassis, plums, herbs, paprika and gentle roast red pepper notes with a whiff of menthol. In the mouth, the tannins are reactive with a medium body, juicy acidity, firm tannins and a firm expression before the bold, flavourful and persistent finish. Spiced lentil stew comes to mind, or serve with grilled rack of lamb. P&P Prokopiou, €20

2020 Vlassides Winery, Artion, P.G.I. Limassol ABV 14.5%

An equal blend of Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot and Shiraz all produced in the estate vineyards. The 2020 is elegant and plush, highlighting the high quality of this stellar vintage. Opaque ruby-purple in the glass, the initial aromas of blackcurrant, wild strawberry, cherry cola, and hints of mocha leap from the glass. On the palate, the tannins are refined and broad, creating a luscious mouthfeel lifted by the mouthwatering acidity and warm oak flavours. Perfect with magret of duck, Cêpes mushrooms and chestnuts. Oenous, €25.00

2021 Gerolemo Winery, Yerambellos Mataro-Shiraz-Cabernet Sauvignon, P.G.I. Limassol ABV 14%

Red garnet colour. The nose is filled with fresh juicy black fruits. Underlying hints of bouquet garni and subtle oak spice add further complexity. The tannins are richly textured, which adds a sturdy framework to support the plush fruit core. Concentrated flavours of blackberries and black fruit, combined with a juicy savoury plush tomato note, create a classic warm climate Cabernet with a lengthy, dry finish. Serve it with grilled lamb chops. Cavaway, €12.00

Autochthonous varieties

2023 Zambartas Winery Maratheftiko, P.G.I. Lemesos, ABV 15%

This fine wine is an authentic expression of the Cypriot Maratheftiko. The wine is kept for 12 months in French oak. Deep violet in colour, it expresses intense aromas of violets, mulberry, wild blackberries, black cherries, spices, blueberries and violets, along with mineral notes of pencil lead characteristic of the rocks in the vineyards. The palate expresses intense and concentrated fruit, great texture, balance and juiciness leading to an exceptionally long finish. Great for baked lamb filled with feta cheese, olive oil and oregano or Moroccan beef kofta. Vassos Eliades, €13.75

2024 Tsangarides Winery Angel’s Red Maratheftiko – Xynisteri, P.G.I. Pafos, ABV 13.5%

Dark cherry colour, rich concentrated and muscular yet wonderfully balanced with big tannins and deep tiers of cherry, blueberries, plums and wild berries, and nuances of spice, vanilla and liquorice. A long flavourful aftertaste echoes with juicy fruit and mouthwatering tannins for minutes afterwards. Tempo, €15.00

2021 Nelion Winery Maratheftiko, P.G.I. Pafos ABV 14%

An intense and lasting bouquet of aromas and flavours, reminiscent of pepper, vanilla, mocha, smoke and dried nuts. A vibrant colour, subtly revealing the effects of ageing. Carefully structured in terms of its acidity, so as to pleasantly complement rich flavours. A balanced, medium-bodied, wine, with a long and refined toasty oak finish. Tempo, €20.00

2021 Kyperinos Maratheftiko, P.G.I. Lemesos ABV 14%

This expressive high altitude Maratheftiko reveals opulent aromatics of dark cherry and blackberry, fresh figs, savoury cedar, and coffee bean, completed with rose and a touch of sage. Its ripe rich texture is laced with graphite notes, dark chocolate and plum, with ample tannins. Enjoy with the culinary pride of every household in Cyprus, lamb Souvla! Cavaway, €17.00