Russia said on Thursday that Ukraine had launched a major aerial attack with at least 287 drones downed over a number of regions including Moscow.

Russia’s defence ministry said at least 40 drones were shot down over the Moscow region, which along with the city itself has a population of more than 22 million.

The extent of the damage was not immediately clear but flights were diverted from at all of Moscow main airports.

Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022 and currently controls a little under one fifth of Ukrainian territory.

Russia has pummelled its smaller neighbour with missiles and drones, recently targeting its energy sector. Ukraine this year sought to knock out Russian oil refineries and oil terminals with drones.

Ukrainian sea drones on Wednesday hit and disabled a tanker involved in trading Russian oil as it sailed through Ukraine’s exclusive economic zone in the Black Sea to the Russian port of Novorossiysk, a Ukrainian official said.

War insurance costs for ships sailing to the Black Sea have spiked, with insurers reviewing policies daily as the conflict in Ukraine spills into sea lanes.