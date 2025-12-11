When a doctor informs a family that their child has a rare neurological condition, time seems to stand still, and within seconds, their entire world changes forever.

From that moment, their daily life transforms into a continuous search for hope, and an unrelenting struggle begins, driven by a single, overwhelming question: will we make it in time?

The child’s treatment may be thousands of kilometres away, in countries where the family has no access, support or guidance, beyond their unwavering determination to save their child.

Yet, amid uncertainty and fear, a ray of hope emerges: the Together Forever Foundation. A lifeline connecting the child’s home country with the place where they can receive the best possible care, restoring joy and smiles.

Because, even the smallest contribution to the Foundation becomes a tangible act of life: transforming into treatments, surgeries and specialised medical care that enable kids to travel to leading medical centres abroad.

The heart of a global network beats in Limassol

Since 2016, the non-profit Together Forever Foundation, based in Limassol, has grown into a unique international coordination centre for children with rare neurological conditions of the brain and spinal cord.

Cyprus serves as the connecting link between families from Eastern Europe and Central Asia and specialised medical centres across Europe and Israel.

Specifically, the Together Forever Foundation evaluates medical files, carefully prepares each child’s medical history, liaises with international neurosurgical teams, coordinates surgeries, rehabilitation programmes and specialised care and provides ongoing support to families at every step.

In this journey of humanity, Cyprus acts not just as a hub, but as the heart of a greater endeavour. It’s a place where scientific expertise meets compassion, guiding the vital path towards healing.

The power of humanity

Since its establishment, the Together Forever Foundation has supported 125 children from countries with extremely limited access to specialised paediatric neurosurgery, including Kazakhstan, Belarus, Russia, Ukraine, Tajikistan, Moldova and Uzbekistan.

To date, the Foundation has allocated over €2 million exclusively for the medical care of children with rare neurological conditions, restoring hope and opening new possibilities. Thanks to this support, 60 surgeries have been performed in specialised centres abroad, 41 rehabilitation programmes have been implemented, 22 specialised examinations have been carried out and top experts have provided online medical consultations.

Every child’s smile a victory

“A child’s access to treatment should never depend on where they live or their family’s financial situation; access to proper medical care is a right, not a privilege,” noted Sergey Stopnevich, Founder of the Together Forever Foundation.

“This is the mission of the Together Forever Foundation: to open paths and make this right a reality. We know better than anyone that, each time a child receives the specialised care they need, it is a step toward a better tomorrow. Each time a family feels they are no longer alone, it is a victory over fear and despair. And each time a child’s smile returns, it is a victory for all of humanity.”

About Together Forever

The Together Forever Foundation is a charitable, non-profit organisation based in Limassol. It was founded in October 2016 by Sergey Stopnevich with the mission to provide medical care to children with rare and severe neurological conditions affecting the brain and spinal cord.

What makes the Foundation distinctive is its strong family character. Sergey’s wife, Anastasia Stopnevich, herself one of its first donors, is actively involved in its activities, while all their children are engaged in the mission as well. The elder children, Artem and Ksenia Stopnevich, are already directly participating in the Foundation’s projects and daily operations as adults.

The Foundation aids children affected by Moyamoya disease, epilepsy, congenital malformations of the central nervous system, neurogenic paralysis, brain or spinal tumours, as well as other rare or complex neurological conditions that require specialised medical intervention.

Web: www.together-forever.fund ​ | Email: [email protected]

Facebook: @togetherforeverfund ​| Instagram: @together_forever_foundation​