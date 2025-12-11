The meteorology department has issued a yellow warning for isolated storms expected Thursday between 1pm to 4.30pm.

These storms will mainly affect mountainous and southern areas, with rainfall intensity possibly exceeding 35 millimetres per hour. Hail may also occur.

Despite recent storms, overall rainfall in December remains below average, the met office said on Thursday.

From December 1 until December 11, recorded rain totals 64 per cent of the monthly norm, with just 67.2 millimetres compared to the typical 105.6 millimetres.

Since October 1, rainfall stands at only 54 per cent of the normal amount.

The sea turns red as runoff from the rain flows into the sea in Ayia Triada

By region, Polis Chrysochous is the only area surpassing normal December rainfall at 128 per cent, followed by Stavros tis Psokas (93 per cent), Gefiri Panayias (93 per cent), and Athienou (92 per cent). Nicosia (Athalassa) is at 86 per cent, while Saittas and Paphos airport report the lowest rainfall at 31 per cent and 32 per cent, respectively.

The warning comes against a backdrop of rising heat and prolonged drought.

With temperatures 3.8C above the 1991-2020 average, November 2025 was Cyprus’ second warmest on record, while dam inflows that month were just 18 per cent of the 2015-2025 average, marking a three-year decline in water reserves.

Over the past three years, reduced rainfall has cut irrigation water and worsened dry conditions, forcing producers to drill deeper and rely more on electricity for irrigation, cooling and crop protection, sharply driving up energy bills and squeezing farm incomes.

The scale of the problem prompted the cabinet on Wednesday to approve €1 million in emergency aid to help farmers cope with soaring power costs linked to the prolonged drought.