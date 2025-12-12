The Central Bank of Cyprus published its balance sheet this week, showing total assets and liabilities of €29.74 billion as of the end of November, 2025.

Gold and gold receivables reached €1.45 bn, forming a significant component of the bank’s reserves.

Claims on non-euro area residents denominated in foreign currency stood at €1.09 bn, while claims on euro area residents in foreign currency totalled €32.08 million.

Claims on non-euro area residents denominated in euro amounted to €567.10m.

Lending to euro area credit institutions related to monetary policy operations remained at zero for the month, whereas other claims on euro area credit institutions reached €10.01m.

Securities of euro area residents denominated in euro formed one of the largest asset categories at €6.54 bn, while general government debt in euro stood at zero.

Intra-Eurosystem claims, primarily linked to the TARGET2 system, rose to €19.99 bn, making it the single largest line item on the assets side.

Items in the course of settlement were reported at €1.68m, and other assets totalled €63.78m.

On the liabilities side, banknotes in circulation reached €3.23 bn, reflecting the monetary demand in the domestic economy.

Liabilities to euro area credit institutions related to monetary policy operations amounted to €19.28 bn, representing the second-largest category in the statement.

Other liabilities to euro area credit institutions stood at €50.00m, while no debt certificates were issued during the period.

Liabilities to other euro area residents denominated in euro reached €3.80 bn, of which €3.56 bn corresponded to the general government and €237.79m to other sectors.

Liabilities to non-euro area residents in euro were recorded at €54.52m, and those to euro area residents in foreign currency totalled €219.83m.

The counterpart of special drawing rights allocated by the IMF amounted to €495.00m.

Intra-Eurosystem liabilities were €10.49m, while items in the course of settlement reached €1.84m.

Other liabilities stood at €227.66m, provisions at €596.57m, and revaluation accounts at €1.44 bn.

Capital and reserves closed the month at €333.82m, bringing total liabilities to €29.74 bn, matching the assets side.